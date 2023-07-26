Country needs to know democracy has ended in Bengal: BJP fact-finding team on poll violence

Country needs to know democracy has ended in WB: BJP

Bengal government's arrogance and utter disrespect for democratic processes are dismaying, Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Satya Pal Singh, Rekha Verma and others release fact finding committee report over violence during West Bengal Panchayat elections. Credit: PTI Photo

A fact-finding BJP committee, which looked into incidents of violence during the recent West Bengal panchayat polls, submitted its report to party president J P Nadda, alleging that a "sickening symbol of shameful democracy" was witnessed during the elections.

It is necessary for the country to know that democracy has ended in Bengal, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was the convenor of the fact-finding committee, told reporters.

"The state government's arrogance and utter disrespect for democratic processes are dismaying. The BJP will continue to fight for the people's voice in West Bengal in a democratic way," Nadda said after receiving the report.

Prasad claimed that an "overpowering fear" became the hallmark of these polls and cited several incidents of violence, including killings, and the suffering of the families targeted for political reasons.

The state police, civil authorities and a "cooperative" state election committee facilitated this, Prasad said, adding that the committee has demanded that all cases of violence be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the state police and administration are complicit and biased.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should investigate the cases involving bomb explosion as it is a scheduled offence, he said.

"What is this happening Mamata ji? This is condemnable," he said, showing pictures of violence and vandalisation of properties of political targets, most of whom, Prasad added, were from deprived and backward communities.

It appeared that the entire machinery was used to ensure win for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and attack its rivals, he said.

If the polls were held fairly, he said he has no hesitation in saying that the saffron party would have swept the panchayat elections. The BJP still won 11,000 gram panchayant seats, while all other opposition parties like the Congress and the Left were confined to 4,000 seats, Prasad added.

