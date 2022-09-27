Court adjourns money laundering case against D K Shivakumar to October 18

Court adjourns money laundering case against Shivakumar

The advocate representing Shivakumar sought the next date for hearing citing that the politician was busy with the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march organised by his party

Ajith Atharady
In the last hearing, Shivakumar and the other accused had sought a copy of the chargesheet filed against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar asked a Delhi Court on Tuesday to defer its hearing in a money laundering case against him, on the grounds that he was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The MP/MLA Court special judge Vikas Dhull adjourned the hearing to October 18.

However, apart from Shivakumar, other accused in the case such as entrepreneur Sachin Narayan, Sharma Transport owner Sunil Kumar Sharma, Karnataka Bhavan Employee Anjaneya and Rajendra N were present in the court.

In the last hearing, Shivakumar and the other accused had sought a copy of the chargesheet filed against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Special Court had earlier granted regular bail to all the accused.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment.

Based on the investigation by the Income Tax department, the ED registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Shivakumar in 2018, and he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019. The Delhi High Court ordered his release on bail from the Tihar jail October 23, 2019.

Last month, the ED filed a charge sheet against the accused persons.

