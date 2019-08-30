Court extends custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

A Special Court in Delhi on Friday extended custodial interrogation of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram by the CBI till Monday, September 2 in the INX Media case. He was arrested on August 21 by the CBI.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the plea made by the CBI for five more days to carry further interrogation of the Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader as Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj submitted that the accused had remained evasive and denied the veracity of documents.

The law officer also said the accused had questioned the emails showing links between his son, Karti's companies and the INX media. He said the records in the case were voluminous. He said the accused had already been confronted with three persons.

Initially, the judge observed the grounds on which the custody remand sought to be extended were very vague. He also questioned the investigating agency for seeking custody remand in piecemeal manner when the records in the case were voluminous.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Chidambaram, contended that in the hearing before the Supreme Court, a plea was made for urgent hearing against the order for granting custodial interrogation. The matter has been fixed for consideration on Monday, so it was suggested that he could remain in the CBI till the case was heard.

During the hearing, Chidambaram himself to intervene by contending it was a mutual understanding between the Solicitor General and his counsel. He also said as many as 400 questions were asked to him which were always the same.

After hearing the counsel from both the sides, the special judge decided to extend the custody remand of Chidambaram till September 2.