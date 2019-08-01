Court summons Arvind Kejriwal in defamation complaint

A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal complaint filed by a BJP activist for allegedly defaming him by posting "objectionable" tweets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on August 7 on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

In his complaint, Kumar, who claimed to be a BJP Purvanchal legal cell member, has sought Kejriwal's prosecution under sections 499 and 500 (related to defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.