COVID-19: After salary, perks of MPs also cut by 30%

After deciding for a 30 per cent salary cut of MPs to shore up funds to tackle the COVID-19 menace, Government on Tuesday effected a similar cut in their constituency allowance and stationery expenses.

As per rules every MP gets a Constituency allowance 70 thousand per month. Now will they get Rs 49 thousand from April this year for one full year.

Similarly an MP gets Rs 40 thousand in the head of salary for staff and Rs 20 thousand to meet stationary expenses per month. While the staff salary head has been left untouched, a 30 per cent cut has been effected in their stationary expenses. They will now get Rs 14 thousand per month instead of Rs 20 thousand a month.

The Union government had on Monday approved a 30 per cent cut in the salaries of President, Prime Minister, Vice President, Governors and all MPs to shore up funds to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Political parties across the spectrum backed the government on the decision for the salary cut of MPs. The Cabinet had done this through an Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing the salary of the MPs by 30% from April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile President Ram Nath Kovind approved the Ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of MP Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% with effect from April 1st April, 2020 for a year.

There will, however, be no change in the pension of the MPs.