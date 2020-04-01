COVID-19: Hold back issues, no time for quibbling, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Amid criticism of the government on the handling of COVID-19 situation, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged "intellectuals and others" to "hold back issues, saying there is "no place for quibbling" till the country overcomes the crisis.

Naidu's comments have come at a time when activists and politicians have been criticising the government on a variety of issues, including tackling the migrant workers’ problems, and intellectuals like Ramachandra Guha questioning the setting of PM-CARES when the country already has Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

In a statement that came as the country completed the first week of 21-day lockdown to tackle COVID-19, Naidu said the exercise so far has been "very encouraging" while the next two weeks will be "very critical".

He said some issues are bound to arise like that of migrant labourers and farmers during the harvest season amidst "such a massive unprecedented social and physical lockdown" across the nation.

However, he said, "there is no place for quibbling over some issues amidst such a massive national effort in this hour of crisis. Situation warrants that we present a united front instead of a divided one. I urge the intellectuals and others to hold back issues, if any till we overcome the crisis, while exercising their right to seek answers. I call upon them to come forward with suggestions for effectively tackling the menace."

The decision to impose lockdown was "hard but inevitable" given the 130 crore population and the status of health infrastructure. "Extreme situations warrant such extreme options. The first week of the three week lockdown has raised hopes of meeting the challenge even as the duration of the fight remains uncertain at this stage," he said.

"The circles, boxes and the lines drawn at the grocery stores and vegetable markets to maintain physical distance, people lining up in queues, conversion of railway wagons into isolation wards, quick designing of testing tool kits and ventilators and enforcement of lockdown by the government machinery are being acknowledged as a mark of our resoluteness to fight the dreaded virus which has already taken a heavy toll of health and wealth across the nations," he said.

Naidu also urged people to make proper and effective use of social media and not spread unauthenticated and frivolous information about COVID-19. "People’s cooperation is the key to effective actions of the governments in this hour of challenge. I urge the people to collectively rise to the occasion. Learning from the experiences of the first week of lockdown, let us cooperate over the next two weeks which is a critical period for containing the spread of the virus," he said.