Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs of 10 states

Covid-19: PM interacts with CMs of 10 states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 14:28 ist
The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high populaton density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Tuesday that 10 states account for over 80 per cent of active Covid-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic.

At a video conference with chief ministers and representatives of these 10 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Modi said the recovery rate has gone up which, he added, meant that government efforts have proved to be effective.

The Centre and states have been able to work as a team in the fight against Covid-19, he said.

"Our experience so far is that containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons against the pandemic with experts of the view that if positive cases are identified within 72 hours of onset, then infection slows down to great extent," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said it was a matter of satisfaction that the average fatality rate in India has been going down and noted that it has been very low compared to the world average.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were invited for the virtual meet.

