Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi urges people to provide helping hand to needy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this while asking them to join the ‘SpeakUpToSaveLives’ campaign to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.

He also shared an over one-minute video showing shortage of oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and vaccines and people scrambling to get them.

"Our country needs a helping hand in these distressing times. Let's all do our bit to save lives. Join the campaign #SpeakUpToSaveLives and strengthen our fight against Corona," he said in a tweet.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2021

The Congress has set up a control room at the All India Congress Committee headquarters and Pradesh Congress Committee offices to help people.

The party has been arranging oxygen, beds and essential medicines for those in need while it has also called for free vaccination for all in the country.