RS chairman Naidu puts 37 members' oath-taking on hold

COVID-19: Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu puts on hold oath-taking of 37 newly elected members till lockdown is over

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 17:15 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has put on hold the oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members till the lockdown is over, according to an advisory.

The government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fifty-five vacancies are due to arise in the Rajya Sabha from 17 states between April 3 and 13, against which 37 members have already been elected unopposed.

"The newly elected members of Rajya Sabha are advised to wait for subscribing oath or affirmation till the lockdown period is over," an advisory from the Rajya Sabha chairman to the newly elected members said. 

Rajya Sabha
Venkaih Naidu
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
