Covid-19: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks directions to LG Anil Baijal to allow hotels, weekly markets in Delhi

  • Aug 01 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 18:59 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking directions to LG Anil Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the city.

Sisodia's letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital, saying the Covid-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over".

In the letter written in Hindi, the deputy chief minister said that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

"I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

