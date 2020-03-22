COVID-19: Trinamool wants Parliament adjourned from Monday

Trinamool Congress has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in the wake of COVID-19 spread, saying it is "high time the government forsake any further grandstanding".

The party has advised all its MPs to go back to their constituencies and the lawmakers are unlikely to attend Parliament on Monday.

In a letter to Birla and Naidu, Trinamool Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and his Rajya Sabha counterpart Derek O'Brien said the COVID-19 situation has now become a "national health emergency" though one needs act but not panic.

They said it is important to pass the Finance Bill before the start of the fiscal April 1 but it has already been delayed. The government has not brought the Finance Bill to Lok Sabha last week despite the passage of Demands for Grants of various ministries, with Opposition alleging that the Centre was waiting for the Supreme Court to order a floor test in Madhya Pradesh where the Congress government fell.

"Before any further damage, we urge you to take up the Bill on Monday, March 23. We cannot risk this health emergency any further... The Finance Bill should be passed and government must defer Parliament on Monday itself. Enough is enough. It is high time this government forsake any further grandstanding and work together for the welfare of our country," the leaders said.

They said Rajya Sabha need not pass the Finance Bill or for that matter the Demand for Grants. "These may be tabled in Rajya Sabha and can be returned to the Lok Sabha without discussion. There are similar precedents in the recent past and considering the extraordinary situation we are facing, such precedents may be followed," the letter said.

Both the leaders reminded that the Trinamool has been urging the government to defer Parliament, which has thousands of people working here, including MPs, officers, security personnel, media and support staff.

This congregation of people from across the country is a major health hazard, they said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has spoken about the need for social distancing and the need to not assemble in large groups and that those above the age of 65 should take abundant care.

"Senior ministers are giving statements on the floor of the House. They are saying the government wants to keep Parliament running so that MPs give the nation confidence and lead by example. This is highly irresponsible. THis is not the example we should be setting," they said.

"Around 44% MPs in Rajya Sabha and 22% MPs in Lok Sabha are 65 years of age and above. It is not only MPs, but the thousands who enter Parliament complex every day. This conflicting messaging is downright dangerous. The nation must unite to fight against this health emergency," they said.

They also said there is also a need to ponder over the fact that of the 110 hours of discussions held in both the Houses, a mere 3% was utilised to discuss issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.