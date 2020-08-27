'Covid-19 vaccine strategy should have been in place'

Covid-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place, govt's 'unpreparedness' alarming: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 10:24 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that a fair and inclusive Covid-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now and said the government's alleged "unpreparedness" is "alarming".

Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it," he said in a tweet.

"GOI’s (Government of India) unpreparedness is alarming," the former Congress chief said, tagging his August 14 tweet in which he said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy.

Human trials on various Covid vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

The Centre has set up an expert committee to engage with all stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers and its terms of reference include selecting suitable vaccines, their procurement and delivery and prioritising groups to administer them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Want Modi's full attention, can you help?'

DH Toon | 'Want Modi's full attention, can you help?'

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

Fighting mosquito-borne diseases... with mosquitoes

 