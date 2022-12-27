Covid an excuse to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: K C Venugopal

The Congress on Tuesday charged that the Government was using Covid as an excuse to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the long march spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi was gaining momentum every passing day.

“We are very much concerned about the health of the people of this country and the Covid situation as well. This entire drama (of Covid spread) is created to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters here.

Also Read: Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Jammu & Kashmir

Venugopal, who was here to review the preparations for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the yatra, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending public meetings and flights were coming in even from China.

“Flights are coming from China, there is no problem. There is no national level (Covid) protocol suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The PM is attending public meetings and all other government programmes are happening everywhere… there is no problem,” he added.

He said why was the government only writing letter to Rahul Gandhi while other programmes are going on without any fuss.

“There is a 'mela' going on Gujarat, there is no problem with that. We will follow the protocol – recommended by the experts -- when it is issued by the government,” he said.

Venugopal said he was satisfied with the preparations for the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is creating tremors in India: M K Stalin

“We had interaction with people from Jammu (yesterday) and today with people of Kashmir. We are happy with the preparations and satisfied. This is going to be a great programme,” he said, adding the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly waiting for this yatra.

The senior Congress leader said the party had a special affection towards Jammu and Kashmir, as the history of the party is “very much connected to Kashmir history”.

He said during his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, the latter assured him of all the cooperation for the yatra.

“This yatra is national padyatra. In Kashmir, we will hoist the national flag on its culmination,” he said.

Venugopal said leaders of regional parties like the National Conference and PDP will join the yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir leg.

“Every passing day, the impact of this yatra is increasing. Lakhs of people have taken to this yatra,” he added.