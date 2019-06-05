CPI may see leadership change

CPI may see a change in its top leadership with S Sudhakar Reddy expressing his willingness to step down as party General Secretary owing to health reasons.

Reddy, who has two more years left before his third term ends, had told CPI Central Secretariat and National Executive last week that he would like to step down taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections where it could win only two seats.

However, sources said, the top leaders rejected his suggestion saying that they work on collective leadership and there was no need for Reddy alone to take responsibility. At this, sources said, Reddy also spoke about his health condition and that he may not be effective in carrying out responsibilities.

To this, the leaders suggested that they could discuss at a later stage. Reddy (77), who succeeded A B Bardhan in 2012 as General Secretary, has lung problems and allergic to extreme heat and cold.

A senior CPI leader said the National Council will have to decide "either way" in its meeting next month, as the issue has now become a "talking point". Among the CPI leaders, National Secretaries D Raja, Atul Kumar Anjan and Amarjeet Kaur are the front runners for the post of General Secretary.

With Kerala unit of the CPI being the strongest among other state units, its stand on Reddy's successor will have an impact on the CPI decision.

Sources said there was no discussion about alternative arrangements to be made in the eventuality of Reddy's stepping down in the Central Secretariat or National Executive, which met on May 26 ad 27 in the national capital to analyse the Lok Sabha election results.