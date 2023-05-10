CPI(M) backed DYFI to start week-long agitation to support wrestlers' stir

Expressing solidarity with protesting wrestlers, the CPI(M)-backed Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is launching a week-long agitation, including an email and postcard campaign, demanding the resignation and immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Insisting that the delaying the arrest of Singh, also a BJP MP, cannot be justified, the DYFI said it is calling for protest demonstrations across the country between May 15 and 20.

This will be followed by a campaign on May 21 and 22 when DYFI activists around the country will ensure that emails and postcards demanding justice for wrestlers are sent to the President raising their demands.

"These protests will be held ensuring the support of youngsters from all over the country. People who have excelled in various sports fields will join in these protest programmes. DYFI will continue to support the wrestlers' protest and their fight against injustice they faced," a statement said.

The DYFI said the protests by the wrestlers have been continuing in Delhi and the Centre and the BJP have not taken a single step to address the concerns raised by the protesters.

"On the contrary, they were attacked by police at Jantar Mantar and were abused by BJP's national leaders at various instances," it said.

The DYFI, along with other organisations, had called for a National protest day on April 27.