CPI(M), Congress being rejected across India: Amit Shah in Kerala

Kicking off BJP's campaign in Kerala for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Congress and CPI(M), who have long been ruling Kerala, are being rejected all over the country.

"Communists and Congress are being rejected by the people all over the country. In Tripura they stood united. It was also rejected by the people," Shah said while addressing a BJP rally at Thrissur district in Kerala.

Listing out the achievements and the development initiatives of the Narendra Modi government over the last nine years, Shah said that the country had now emerged as the fifth largest economy. "To sustain the country's development the BJP should be re-elected in 2024. The more Narendra Modi is criticised by the Congress, the more lotuses will bloom in the country," he said.

Shah said that Communists and the Congress who have consecutively ruled Kerala over the years could not ensure the state's development, adding that fire at a garbage treatment plant in Kochi had not been doused even after 11 days. "I request the people of Kerala to give a chance to the BJP to ensure Kerala's development and safety," Shah said.

The Union home minister further accused the Congress and Communist of supporting the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). "The BJP government cracked down on the PFI that was working against the country. But the Communists and the Congress were supporting them for vote bank politics," he said.

Shah also asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify on the arrest of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar in connection with the LIFE Mission housing scheme and the gold scam. "The people will give reply to all these issues in the elections," the BJP leader said.

Shah's Kerala visit came close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the BJP will come to power in Kerala too in the due course. Thrissur is one of the strongholds of the saffron party and that could be the reason for kicking off the campaign from the district.

Actor-turned politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi said during the function that he wished to recontest from Thrissur or else he may be given a chance to contest from CPI(M) stronghold Kannur so as to give a strong message to the Communist party. Gopi said that he was confident that BJP would come to power in Kerala in due course.

Former Union minister and BJP's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, party state president K Surendran and union minister V Muraleedharan were present at the public meeting.