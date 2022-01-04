CPI(M), CPI differ over Congress's relevance in forming alternative against Sangh Parivar

Difference between the CPI(M) and the CPI over the relevance of the Congress at the national level in forming alternative against Sangh Parivar outfits is coming under debate with leaders from Kerala openly expressing their views.

While the CPI is of the view that the Congress was an integral factor in forming an alternative against the BJP and Sangh Parivar at the national level, the CPI(M) leaders are opposed to it. Earlier also, differences between the CPI(M) and the CPI over approach towards Congress had come out. The fresh discussions are happening at a time when the national party congress of the CPI(M) and the CPI are in the offing and discussions on forming an alternative against the BJP without the Congress was going on at the national level.

CPI is the second largest party in the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

The fresh debate was triggered by CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam. He said that the existence of Congress was very important for an effective alternative against the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits as the Left parties alone could not form an effective alternative. If the Congress weakens, it would be difficult to fill that vacuum. The Sangh Parivar forces may gain from it. Hence it was important that the Congrees survives, said Visawam, who is a national secretariat member of CPI.

The CPI Kerala leadership also backed Viswam's stand. The party mouthpiece in Malayalam 'Janayugam' carried an editorial backing Viswam's stand. It said that a political alternative against the Sangh Parivar without Congress would be impossible.

Subsequently, the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala countered it by stating that an alliances with regional parties was more important than depending on the Congress for forming an alternative against the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also said that CPI's stand would only help the Congress in the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

CPI sate secretary Kanam Rajendran countered this by reminding that even when there was alliance between the Congress and left parties at the national level, left parties in Kerala successfully fought against the Congress in Kerala.

