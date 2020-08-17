CPI(M) demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Facebook-BJP 'nexus'

The CPI(M) on Monday demanded the setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the "nexus" between Facebook and the ruling BJP and barring the social media giant from collaborating with government and constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India.

Condemning the "role of the global social media behemoth" following a Wall Street Journal report that claimed that Facebook refused to take down communal posts by BJP leaders, the party Polit Bureau called for an urgent and thorough inquiry into this nexus between Facebook-WhatsApp-Instagram and the BJP as well as fixing accountability and recommending effective mechanisms for barring these platforms from promoting communal hatred.

Demanding a JPC probe, the party said Pending the findings of the investigations, Facebook should be barred from operating with any government department or constitutional body like the Election Commission.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Facebook of illegally interfering in India's electoral process, "promoting the agenda" of the BJP.

"It seeks profits from hate. It has promoted hate speech, which is a violation of law and is liable for criminal prosecution. It is equally worrisome that government bodies, institutions and departments have worked in close cooperation with Facebook, which is tantamount to subvert our democracy and has possibly compromised India's interests," Yechury tweeted.

Constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe this nexus between BJP & Facebook.

The WSJ report said that Facebook India turned a blind eye to a hate post of a BJP leader and three others to ward off any damage to its business prospects. The report quoted its former and current employees and claimed that Facebook India policy head Ankhi Das "opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP.

"This confirms the overall apprehension over Facebook's activities across its three platforms: WhatsApp and Instagram. A stinging exposure by New York Times in 2018 revealed its questionable practices. This exposure raises serious questions about the huge social media investment and operations of the BJP and its role in promoting hate between communities," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The party also referred to the recent investment of Facebook in Reliance and said it strengthened the "apprehension of monopoly control, especially, in the absence of an effective social media internal regulatory oversight".

The huge financial resources at the disposal of BJP aided further by the “opaque electoral bonds scheme completely ensures its control” over social media, the CPI(M) said.