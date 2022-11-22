CPI(M) divided Hindus & Muslims in Tripura: Bhoumik

CPI(M) divided Hindus, Muslims for years to rule Tripura: Pratima Bhoumik

Bhoumik, who is from Sonamura, also said the CPI(M) overlooked socio-economic development of the subdivision

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Nov 22 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 12:58 ist
File photo of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

The CPI(M) divided Hindus and Muslims to rule Tripura for years, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik alleged. Addressing a programme in Sonamura in Sepahijala district on Monday, Bhoumik said the BJP does not believe in dividing the two communities as the party focuses on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (with all, development for all).

"The opposition (CPI(M)) is always trying to project the BJP as anti-minority. They had engineered a division between Hindus and Muslims to rule the state for years. Now, the time has come to give them a befitting reply," she said.

Bhoumik, who hails from Sonamura, also hit out at the CPI(M) alleging that it overlooked socio-economic development of the subdivision, which has a significant minority population.

"Support the BJP and ensure more development in the border subdivision," she appealed to the people.

Also Read | Minority people are safe in BJP-ruled Tripura: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

The BJP routed the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 25 years in the 2018 assembly elections by winning 36 seats in the 60-member assembly. The state is due for polls in February next year.

Claiming that the BJP-led government has done enough for the development of the state, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment said the Centre has recently approved an international road connecting Matabari in Tripura's Gomati district to Comilla in Bangladesh.

The road will be built via Melaghar and Srimantpur in Sepahijala, she said.

"The Centre has already okayed the road, and the work is scheduled to be completed by January 2024. It will give a major fillip to the Srimantapur Land Custom Station," she added.

Bhoumik also announced that the two-day Indo-Bangla Muktijuddha Utsab will begin in Sonamura on December 12. The programme could not be held during the last two years due to the pandemic, she said.

"The history of Bangladesh liberation war will remain incomplete without Sonamura as it had played a key role. Thousands of people took shelter in Sonamura and fought against the Pakistani army during the war," the minister said.

"This time, the Indo-Bangla Muktijuddha Utsab will be held in Sonamura on December 12 and 13. People from both sides will celebrate the historic liberation war," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
CPI(M)
minorities
Tripura
India News
Indian Politics
Pratima Bhoumik

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 