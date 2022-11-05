CPI(M) MP John Brittas slams Hindi imposition in new MPLADS guidelines

A new draft guideline for utilisation of MPLADS funds has come under severe criticism from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas for proposals like those leading to compulsory erection of plaques on projects in Hindi in non-Hindi states and those seen as curtailing rights of MPs and states.

Brittas said in a three page letter to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the nodal ministry for Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), that the new draft was "detrimental to the interests" of the MPs in recommending works and "impairing" the basic principles of cooperative federalism.

The Ministry had released new draft guidelines on MPLADS funds on October 25 for public comments with a deadline set on November 5.

One of Brittas' objections was to the proposal to erect a plaque carrying the details of the project under MPLADS in "regional language as well as in Hindi and English", indicating details of the project.

In his letter, Brittas pointed out that the existing guidelines did not have any such condition.

"Any enforced directive to depict details of work in Hindi language in non-Hindi speaking states can only be considered as an infringement of federal principles. The selection of languages to be used in plaques may be left to the wisdom of respective MPs," he said.

He also objected to the proposal limiting the distribution of interest accrued under MPLADS funds for projects till September next year, "unless extended or modified" by the Ministry of Finance.

Brittas said such an interim contingent provision would not serve the purpose and expressed fear that it was an "eyewash exercise destined to erode over the course of time".

He demanded that there should be an "iron-clad provision in the new guidelines preserving the existent utilisation of interest feature, unequivocally and unconditionally. MPs have been bestowed with the solemn right to recommend works for the interest amount accrued for the MPLADS funds disbursed to them every year".

The draft also proposes reduction in upper limit from Rs one crore to Rs 50 lakh per annum for projects undertaken by Trusts and cooperative societies, which Brittas said would have an adverse impact on underprivileged. He said MPs contribute to projects in education and health sector and if this proposal is enforced, they would not be able to do so.