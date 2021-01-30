CPI(M) MP seeks to table private members' bills to repeal farm laws in Rajya Sabha

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and All India Kisan Sabha leader K K Ragesh has written to the Upper House's Secretariat showing his intent to table three private members' bills seeking repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Ragesh, who is among the leaders coordinating the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, wants to table the bills repeal Farmers' Empowerment and Protection Agreement of Prices Assurance Agreement and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The MP has submitted the Bills to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The process of whether to admit it would be done as per the procedure.

Ragesh was suspended during the Monsoon Session of Parliament as he and other MPs protested the passage of the contentious bills. The MPs had accused the government of passing the Bills without voting.

The MP observed that the agriculture sector is going through a serious crisis, exacerbated by the lack of fair prices for farmers' produce and constraints posed by climate change and natural disasters. Ragesh said, quoting studies, that farmers get only less than 10 per cent of the final value of the finished product as prices.

His move came amid the ongoing protest at Delhi borders by farmers demanding the repeal of the laws.

Ragesh said that the three laws were passed in an "undemocratic" manner. He claimed that the laws threaten India's food security and will destroy the country's agriculture. He further added that the Opposition had demanded the formation of a Select Committee for scrutiny but it was not addressed by the government.

"These have disturbed the farming community acutely and the farmers are protesting peacefully on the streets in cold weather. In an expression of solidarity to the protesting farmers, it is the duty of the government to repeal the Bills," he said.