CPI(M) rejects Nitish Kumar's plan of 'one-on-one' fight vs BJP

The proposal by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and others to have a “one-to-one” fight with the BJP by fielding a common Opposition candidate in constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections has not found favour with the CPI(M).

The party on Sunday reiterated that the “main task” before the country and the people is to “isolate and defeat the BJP” and offered to “cooperate and work together” with secular Opposition parties but appeared to differ in strategy, as it said that the parties should maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes after looking at the concrete situation in states.

The issue was discussed at a three-day meeting of the CPI(M) Central Committee that ended on Saturday.

In a communique issued on Sunday, the CPI(M) made it clear that “maximum unity” of secular Opposition parties must be forged to highlight issues of national importance like “sharpening of communal polarisation, poisonous campaigns of hate and violence, the Adani scam, misuse of central agencies, conducting a caste census (and) assaulting federalism”.

Further, it emphasised the need to forge unity of all secular opposition forces in protest actions against the against the attacks on people's livelihood and in every state and "depending on the concrete situation obtaining there”, the secular opposition must work out “tactics to maximise” the pooling of anti-BJP votes in the elections.

The CPI(M) is putting the premium on how parties are able to create a situation in states. “As the situation varies from state to state these arrangements will necessarily be state specific,” it said.

The party is not in favour of national level electoral alliance or understanding as it believes that this will not work in numerically improving Opposition in Lok Sabha. Tactically, sources said, the CPI(M) also said this one-to-one contest could also lead to the ceding space to the BJP where it is not a player at all.

Sources said the Opposition also cannot give away space to the BJP in states like Kerala, Telangana or West Bengal where it is trying to have a foothold. If there is a one-to-one contest in such states, sources said, it would be giving space for the BJP to emerge as the second player.

In Telangana, a senior Congress leader said, they are not in favour of an alliance with the BRS as that would mean his party would become a second fiddle to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party while the BJP would emerge as the second main party. Similar is the case in Kerala, a CPI(M) leader said.