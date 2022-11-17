CPI(M), TMC slam Modi over public digital access claims

CPI(M), TMC slam Modi over claims of public digital access in India

The two parties pointed out that India has more internet shutdowns than any country and that a digital divide exists

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 15:39 ist
On Wednesday, Modi said India was making digital access public. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposition parties have hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims at the G20 Summit that India was making digital access public, alleging that the country shut Internet connectivity more often than any other.

On Wednesday, Modi said India was making digital access public, but there was still a "huge digital divide" at the international level.

Digital use can bring scale, speed and transparency into governance, he added.

"Despite promoting a more digitally connected India, the @BJP4India Govt. shuts down internet more often than any country. The digital divide still persists, making remote learning an operational nightmare. And digital authoritarianism continues to thwart freedom of expression," the TMC said in a tweet from its official handle on Thursday.

It further said the saffron party's abuse of technology would not be highlighted by the prime minister.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet on Wednesday, highlighted how India was the leader in Internet shutdowns for the fourth consecutive year.

"India is the internet shutdown capital of the world since 2015 and over half of Indians have no access to Internet," he said.

