CPI(M) to challenge Citizenship (Amendment) Act in SC

The CPI(M) will file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying the changes in the citizenship law is "anti-Constitution" and aimed at deepening communal polarisation.

Announcing the decision, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the amended law is violative of constitutional provisions as well as against the spirit of Assam Accord.

Parties like AGP and Muslim League and leaders like Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Trinamool Congress' Mohua Moitra among others have filed petition against the CAA.

"Opposing the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act is an issue of safeguarding the sanctity of the Constitution. It is not a 'Hindu-Muslim' issue. It is about being Indian. The law violates the founding principles of India," Yechury told a press conference at the party headquarters.

He said it was meant to "deepen and sharpen" communal polarisation. "Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) statements that protester's 'clothes' reveal their identity yesterday, and his comments today too, reveal how thoughtless and callous this government is. CAA is anti-Indian. Safeguarding our Constitution is an expression of ultimate patriotism," he said.

On Modi's comments that the CAA protests are at the behest of a neighbouring country, Yechury said standing in protest to uphold the Constitution is "supreme act of patriotism".

Yechury appealed to protesters to maintain calm and peace and not to fall prey to communal elements.

CPI(M) and four other Left parties CPI, CPI(ML) L, Forward Bloc and RSP will be organising nationwide protests on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cleared by Parliament on December 19.

In a joint statement, the parties had said they "strongly oppose" this Bill that "links citizenship with the religious affiliation of an individual, the very antithesis of secularism".

Describing the Bill as "completely violative of the Indian Constitution and aimed at destroying the secular democratic foundations of the Indian Republic", the said it aims to "further sharpen the communal divide and social polarisation" in the country, which is "dangerously detrimental to the unity and integrity" of India. (ENDS)