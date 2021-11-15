CPI(M) to hold nationwide protest against attacks on minorities

The CPI(M) will organise country-wide protests against the attacks on religious minorities by organisations affiliated to the Sangh Parivar on December 1, alleging that BJP-ruled states are persecuting victims and those supporting them, rather than the perpetrators.

In a statement, the party's Politburo expressed "grave concern" at the growing attacks against minority communities -- Christians and Muslims -- and cited the recent exposures in the internal documents of Facebook.

It claimed that the documents underlined how BJP leaders have promoted "highly communal messaging, provoking violence" in many instances.

"Not only do the perpetrators of such communal actions enjoy immunity from the law, instead of protecting the victims, the administration in many BJP-ruled states punishes the victims and those who support them with false cases and arrests under draconian clauses," a statement said.

It cited recent reports by human rights groups which recorded around 300 attacks on Christian communities and their places of worship within the first nine months in 2021.

"Many of the victims belong to adivasi and Dalit communities. Prayer meetings are being regularly prevented and participants beaten in the name of preventing conversions. Members of the Muslim minority are targeted and there are continuing cases of lynching, police killings, false arrests and mob violence against them in the name of 'cow protection' and 'love jihad'," the statement said.

The most recent example has been in Tripura, where VHP workers attacked minority communities, including vandalising some mosques. Those reporting these attacks have been booked under UAPA, it said.

"Another example is the prevention of the right to offer prayers, which have been curtailed in Gurgaon, part of the National Capital Region. Muslim street vendors in some parts of Madhya Pradesh have been threatened and disallowed from pursuing their livelihood. In Assam, the poor peasant families cultivating land for decades were brutally evicted only because they belong to Muslim minority. In Uttar Pradesh, the use of NSA against Muslims has become commonplace," it added.

The issue was discussed at a two-day meeting of CPI(M)'s Politburo that ended on Sunday.

