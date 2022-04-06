CPI(M) wants Congress, regional parties to decide stand on anti-BJP front

Stressing the need for the left and secular democratic forces to come together against the BJP, the CPI(M) party congress that began in Kerala on Wednesday asked the Congress and other regional parties to decide their stand.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in his inaugural address that the Congress along with regional parties must set their houses in order and decide on where they stand to safeguard the secular democratic character of Indian republic.

Prevarications and compromising attitudes can only lead to exodus from such parties towards the communal forces. In order to defeat the BJP the broadest possible front of all secular forces must be forged against Hindutva communalism, he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja, who offered greetings at the CPI(M) party congress, also stressed the need for progressive, secular and democratic sections to come together against the BJP-RSS. He also reiterated that the reunification of the communist movement on a principled basis was the need of the emerging situation.

The discussions in the party congress on electoral understanding with the Congress would assume much significance as the Kerala leadership of the party was strongly opposed to an alliance with the Congress as the Congress is the main opposition party in Kerala.

The political stands of the Kerala leadership of the CPI(M) may get more weightage in the party congress as the Kerala is the lone state where the party is now in power. Even at a time when the CPI(M) was suffering setbacks across the country, the CPI(M)-led left-front government retained power in Kerala by increasing the victory margin. These facts were even highlighted by Yechury in his inaugural address.

Moreover, the Congress leadership has also toughened its stand against the left-front government in Kerala with even party leaders like Shashi Tharoor and K V Thomas being prevented from participating in a seminar organised by the CPI(M) as part of the party congress. While Tharoor already clarified that he would not attending the seminar, Thomas is yet to clarify whether he would attend or not.

In his address, Yechury also said that India should have an independent foreign policy and should seriously consider distancing from the US imperialist led alliances like QUAD. The Russia - Ukraine war and India's consistent position of abstaining on UN resolutions against Russia clearly shows the futility of the Narendra Modi government’s passionate pursuit of cementing India as a subordinate ally of US imperialism in today’s world, he said.

The five-day CPI(M) party congress began at Kannur in Kerala with party senior leader S Ramachandran Pillai raising the flag at the venue.

