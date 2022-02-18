CPI(M) wants M K Stalin to take lead role in alliance to fight BJP's 'onslaught' on federalism

Uncomfortable with Mamata Banerjee seeking to become the pole in bringing non-BJP Chief Ministers together, the CPI(M) is banking on a strategy where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin takes the lead role, which they believe none, including the Trinamool Congress supremo, could refuse.

This strategyTMC is expected to check Mamata’s aspirations as well as her plans to keep the Congress and the Left away from taking a lead role in shaping the Opposition fight against the BJP-RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Such a move would be acceptable to Congress, as they would not take the risk of antagonising Stalin and DMK. The DMK has already invited top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release Stalin’s autobiography later this month and invitations will be sent to leaders like Mamata and CPI(M)’s Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also Read | CPI(M) against TMC's plan to forge alliance in fight against BJP's 'onslaught' on federalism

The invitation to Rahul comes even as Stalin accepted Mamata’s proposal to have a meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers against BJP’s “onslaught” on federalism. DH reported on Thursday that the February 28 event in Chennai is likely to be an Opposition show of strength.

The CPI(M) also calculates that if Stalin assumes the leadership role, none of the Opposition parties can oppose such a move.

Both the Congress and the CPI(M) have political considerations to adopt a strategy to corner the West Bengal Chief Minister – Mamata has been eyeing the pole position in the Opposition by displacing Congress while for the CPI(M), being part of a formation under the leadership of Trinamool is politically unthinkable.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s autobiography to be released on February 28, Opposition leaders to attend event

Sources said the emerging situation has prompted the CPI(M) to reach out to Stalin to take the lead of the non-BJP Chief Ministers’ grouping. Stalin is said to be receptive to the idea.

Congress has not come out in public about the proposed meeting or Mamata’s remarks that “Congress can go its way” but the CPI(M) has taken note of it.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘People’s Democracy, the CPI(M) criticised Mamata’s attempt to assume the leadership role and transform the proposed meeting into a political alliance. Stalin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among others are also not supportive of the idea to keep Congress away.

Sources said the meeting of Chief Ministers could happen only after the Assembly elections to five states and results would have a bearing on it. The meeting may not happen immediately after the elections, as the parties would need time to prepare an outline of the resolution to be adopted at the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos: