CPM files complaint against Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

CPM Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for their controversial comments during Assembly election campaign, saying it was “regrettable” that the force did not take any notice of the “blatantly communal and hate speeches”.

Demanding registration of an FIR against the two BJP leaders, CPM Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat and Delhi State Secretary K M Tewari said in their complaint that their statements over the past few days were “inflammatory and illegal”, constituting offences under the IPC.

They said the EC has taken note of the evidence against two BJP leaders for “highly objectionable speeches and has removed them from the list of star campaigners”.

However, they said, it was “regrettable that Delhi Police, which has taken suo motu notice of statements by other persons to file sedition cases, has not taken any notice of the hate speeches made by these two leaders and has not filed any cases against them”.