CPM pitches for broader Left Democratic Front; starts talk with other parties to 'defeat' BJP

With a "determination and resolve", the CPM is pitching for a broader Left Democratic Front with an alternative policy programme and is now embarking on talks with non-Left parties for "isolating and defeating" the ruling BJP.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said this effort need not necessarily lead to an electoral alliance or electoral seat-sharing understanding. The party has set a six-month deadline for its state committees to discuss and identify forces and a Left and Democratic Programme around which they can be rallied.

In the Political Organisation Report placed before the Party Congress, the CPM has asked its state units to initiate talks with CPI to come to a common understanding on how such Left and democratic platforms can be built in the states.

The state units in Kerala, West Bengal, and Tripura have been asked to see how they can strengthen and expand the existing fronts.

Explaining the decisions of the CPM's recently concluded Party Congress, he said, it has been decided to strengthen the unity of the Left forces and to forge the Left and Democratic Front "based on an alternative policy programme, alternative to the policies of the ruling classes, and on this basis to sharpen people’s struggles".

At the same time, said the CPM will work to forge the broadest mobilisation of secular forces against Hindutva communalism.

Asked whether the Congress would be part of it, Yechury told a press conference, "it is up to the Congress what they do" and cited its invitation to the Sonia Gandhi-led party for three seminars during the Party Congress in Kerala where the Left party is in direct contest with each other.

"They have to answer and take a stand. We are not putting our petty electoral politics considerations foremost. We are saying that the country, the Constitution and the people, these three are the most important elements today. So in their defence, we want everyone to come together. Whether they come and they don’t is up to them," he said.

Queried whether there is any change in its approach towards Trinamool Congress, Yechury said the approach of Mamata Banerjee-led party would determine that. "Our cadres are still being murdered, threatened, and not allowed to participate in democratic exercises. Our approach will be determined according to their approach," he said.