CPM to approach SC challenging govt on Kashmir move

The CPM will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the revoking of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories.

Announcing the party's plans, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said its central committee member and leader from Jammu and Kashmir Mohd Yousuf Tarigami, the first leader in detention from the state who could reach Delhi following a hearing in a habeas corpus plea, will file the petition.

Yechury said the ground situation in Kashmir is completely different from what the government is saying.

"The writ petition will challenge the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the bifurcation of the state into two union territories," he told a press conference. There are questions about the manner in which this was carried out. There is a feeling that a state has now been "reduced to" two union territories, he said.

He said the main issue is of people's livelihood and it has been over 40 days that normal life has been disrupted. "No one knows how long this will continue," Yechury, who was the first politician from outside Kashmir to travel in Srinagar on a court order, said.

"There is a complete breakdown of communication in the state. The communication gap is isolating people. There is no public transport and also there have been reports of shortage in medicines and treatment at hospitals. The situation needs to be improved," Yechury said.