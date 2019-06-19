CPM to raise jobs, drought in PM meet

The CPM is likely to raise the issues of growing unemployment, the alarming drought situation and the need for a law on mob lynching when its leaders attend the meeting of party chiefs called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Wednesday.

Sources said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be attending the meeting and that he is likely to raise these issues before the prime minister.

Yechury is likely to refer to Modi’s post-election promise of “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas” and taking the minorities in confidence. Sources said, the CPM is of the view that the last five years under the Modi regime does not inspire much confidence due to the growth of private armies in the name of “cow protection” and moral policing, which has led to several deaths.

In the meeting, sources said, the party will demand that the government should enact a special law against mob lynching as directed by the Supreme Court. Another issue likely to be raised by the CPM is the credibility of official data. Yechury is likely to tell the meeting that this issue has been affecting India in international forums and would demand appointing a panel to restore faith in the statistics that are being provided by the government.