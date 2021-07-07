Cracks in Bengal BJP deepen, two leaders slam Suvendu Adhikari

Cracks are deepening in the Bengal BJP following its defeat in the Assembly elections as two party leaders attacked the Leader of it’s legislative party Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday.

While State BJP Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khan resigned from his post alleging that Adhikari was misleading the Central leadership, former TMC Minister and BJP leader Rajib Banerjee asked Adhikari to focus on reducing the price of fuel and cooking gas instead of attacking the chief minister.

After announcing his resignation on social media, Khan alleged that Adhikari was highlighting himself instead of highlighting the party.

“But sadly he is going to Delhi and misleading the Central leaders to project himself as the biggest leader in the BJP. Earlier, he tried to project himself as the biggest leader of the Trinamool Congress,” said Khan on a Facebook live session.

Taking potshots at the State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Khan said that whenever he raised the issues with him, he understood only half of it.

“Even when our state president was told about this, he understood only half of it. The way BJP is being run in Bengal, nothing good will happen,” said Khan.

He further alleged that after he repeatedly said that the party central observer in the state was making mistakes, he was sidelined. Khan said that the way the party was being run in Bengal, it was “very difficult” for him to lead the Yuva Morcha. However, he ruled out any possibility of leaving the BJP.

On the other side, Adhikari refused to comment on Khan’s allegations. “I consider Saumitra as a colleague. I don’t want to give importance to his comments on Facebook live. Some have a habit of doing Facebook Live. The next State Yuva Morcha president will be decided by the Central leadership,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, urging not to attack chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajib Banerjee in a social media post said “ I urge the Leader of the Opposition that instead of attacking the person whom the people of Bengal elected as the CM, the focus should be on addressing the plight of the people by reducing the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.”