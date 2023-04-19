Cross-firing between Ajit Pawar, Sanjay Raut

Amid the developments concerning Sharad Pawar's NCP, a fierce war of words appears to have erupted between his nephew Ajit Pawar and high-profile politician-journalist Sanjay Raut.

The developments come when all is not well within the Opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi involving NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

While Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, the junior Pawar is Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and four-time former Deputy CM.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been speculations and media reports that a group of MLAs led by the junior Pawar may switch to the BJP, which both the uncle-nephew had categorically denied.

Read | We will quit if Ajit Pawar joins govt: Shiv Sena

During the denial by junior Pawar on Tuesday, he hit out at Raut without naming him and the latter's writing in Saamana, the saffron party's mouthpiece.

"Some people from other parties are making statements about the NCP. They are behaving as if they are the spokesperson of NCP and speaking about our party affairs… you speak about your party… no need to take our brief," Pawar had said.

Pawar's statement was an apparent reference to Raut's statement and his Sunday column Rokhthok in Saamana, in which the latter had claimed that senior Pawar allegedly told Thackeray during the last week's meeting that his party would never join hands with the BJP, even if "anyone takes an individual decision" to do so.

However, Raut, doing his media interaction on Wednesday, Raut chose to hit back. "Tell me what wrong did I say…is it not that fact that NCP leaders are not under pressure… ask Hasan Mushrif… ask Anil Deshmukh (both of whom are senior NCP leaders and former ministers and under the scanner of central agencies)," Raut said.

"I listen to (Sharad) Pawar saheb…he can raise questions on my credibility. I will only listen to Pawar Saheb... (Ajit) dada should tell whether attempts are being made to break the Opposition (parties). Did they not break Shiv Sena? Are attempts not being made to break the NCP?… Pawar Saheb is himself saying this. Sharad Pawar has written a letter regarding this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah… is that false," Raut asked.