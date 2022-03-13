CWC meet ends, Cong leaders say Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim party president

The Congress Working Committee meet ended after a duration of over 4 hours on Sunday. The meeting was held to discuss the poll debacle in the five state Assembly elections that were concluded recently.

Party leader Rajiv Shukla and others said that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president for the party, while former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar urged party workers and leaders to work keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

"While humbly accepting the electoral verdict of the latest round of Assembly elections, the Congress party assures its workers and the people of India that it will continue to remain a vigiliant and vibrant opposition. The Congress party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the election going states in 2022 and 2023 as well as in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The CWC unanimously reaffirmes its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress president to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges," a statement from the party said.

