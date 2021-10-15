CWC meet on October 16 to decide on whether to conduct organisational polls soon

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday will give clarity on whether the party will immediately go for organisational elections as demanded some or will it wait for another year since a party president elected now will have just one year.

Sources said the leadership will also factor in the upcoming Assembly elections early next year before deciding on the schedule, as conducting polls would divide the party's attention at a time it is planning an improved show in five states Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

DH had on October 9 reported that a section in the party felt that only one year is left for the new party president and the party could wait. However, the other side led by change seekers or G-23 is of the view that there should be clarity and direction in the party's action and a definite decision on leadership should be taken.

Rahul Gandhi was elected president in 2017 and had resigned after the Lok Sabha poll debacle following which Sonia was chosen as interim president. The tenure of the Congress party president is five years and if a leader is chosen now, the argument is that he or she will have only a year and in such a scenario, one could wait till then.

With no clarity on organisational polls, it was earlier speculated that Kamal Nath or Sachin Pilot may be appointed as party president as an interim measure. However, sources said there is strong demand that Sonia Gandhi continue as the president till the organisational polls are conducted.

Saturday's meeting, which is called to "discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections", will be the first physical meeting after Covid-19 struck the country. The CWC may decide to conduct a membership drive ahead of organisational elections.

The meeting is expected to discuss organisational issues including the trouble in party-ruled states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. On the positive, the central leadership appeared to have brought some peace in the Punjab unit where its president Navjot Singh Sidhu put the party in trouble by playing the rebel.

On Thursday evening, Sidhu held a meeting with Congress General Secretaries Harish Rawat (Punjab in-charge) and K C Venugopal (Organisation) during which he said he would abide by any decision of the Gandhis. Though there is no official word, Sidhu is speculated to have withdrawn his resignation.

The meeting also comes after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to Sonia seeking an immediate meeting of the CWC to discuss the crisis in the party. A number of G-23 leaders are unhappy with the leadership over Amarinder Singh's exit from the Punjab unit following a campaign by Sidhu, which had the support of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Another concern will be Chhattisgarh, where a section led by T S Singh Deo has been raising the demand for removing Bhupesh Baghel as per a perceived formula of sharing Chief Ministership. Baghel has also been appointed as senior party observer for UP Assembly polls. The leadership tussle in Rajasthan would also come up for discussion during the meeting.

