CWC meeting on June 23 to discuss China, COVID-19, fuel price hike

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has summoned a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, the rising fuel prices and the Sino-India stand-off in Ladakh.

“A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on June 23,” a Congress functionary said.

This will be the third meeting of the CWC in as many months to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the manner in which it has been handled by the Modi government.

The first CWC on the COVID-19 outbreak was held on April 2, just a week into the lockdown announced by the government to arrest the spread of the infectious disease.

The second meeting was held on April 23 as the country was in the throes of the migrant workers' crises and rising communal tensions after the incident of lynching in Palghar in Maharashtra.