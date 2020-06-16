CWC to meet to discuss China, COVID-19, fuel price hike

CWC meeting on June 23 to discuss China, COVID-19, fuel price hike

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 22:24 ist
Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has summoned a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, the rising fuel prices and the Sino-India stand-off in Ladakh.

“A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on June 23,” a Congress functionary said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

This will be the third meeting of the CWC in as many months to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the manner in which it has been handled by the Modi government.

The first CWC on the COVID-19 outbreak was held on April 2, just a week into the lockdown announced by the government to arrest the spread of the infectious disease.

Get all the updates of India-China border tension here

The second meeting was held on April 23 as the country was in the throes of the migrant workers' crises and rising communal tensions after the incident of lynching in Palghar in Maharashtra.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
China
India
Petrol
diesel
Sonia Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 