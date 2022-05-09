CWC to meet to finalise agenda for Udaipur Chintan Shivir

Udaipur Chintan Shivir: CWC to meet to finalise agenda

The party will also focus on how to take like-minded parties on board and start the consultation process just after the Chintan Shivir

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting on Monday to discuss the agenda for the upcoming Chintan Shivir in Udaipur this week.

Ahead of the meeting, party interim president Sonia Gandhi will meet all the convenors of the sub-groups to get a draft proposal prepared by the committees. The committees were formed to head discussions on politics, economy, farmers, social justice and youth affairs.

The sub-groups have been finalising their reports to be discussed in the meeting. The party is keen to give more representation to the Scheduled Caste and other marginalised communities in the organisation.

On May 13, the three-day brainstorming session will get underway in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Sonia Gandhi has sought a draft report from the sub-committees on Monday ahead of the CWC meet which will formalise its agenda.

The party will also focus on how to take like-minded parties on board and start the consultation process just after the Chintan Shivir.

