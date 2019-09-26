D K Shivakumar moves Delhi High Court seeking bail

Incarcerated former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Special Court's order dismissing his bail plea in a money laundering case.

A day after the trial court denied him relief, senior Congress leader filed a petition in the high court.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had on Wednesday said that his release at the

crucial stage of investigation may hamper the probe. He also noted the submission by the Enforcement Directorate that being powerful person, he may tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses.

Arrested on September 3 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Shivakumar is at present lodged at Tihar jail here in judicial custody.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Shivakumar and his family members had purchased lands/buildings at throwaway prices in the auction by using tainted cash.

In his 31-page order, the trial judge noted that the investigation revealed that the applicant/accused has generated illegal money which is evident from the increase in his assets and that of his family members.

Shivakumar, his distant relatives, his associates maintained 317 bank accounts and deposited tainted cash and transferred the money to his mother, father wife and daughter bank accounts.

The money was transferred to purchase land including agriculture land. The land will be converted to commercial use for entering into a joint development agreement.

The ED also said that investigation so far revealed that there are a series of transactions, which shows unaccounted cash transactions and its laundering running into at least Rs.143 crores. The recovery of Rs 8.59 crore is his Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi, was part of this laundering of money, the Judge noted.

Shivakumar, in criminal conspiracy with at least 53 associates and family members, has earned illegal money by abusing his official position, it noted.