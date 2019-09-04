D K Shivakumar spends night at Delhi's RML hospital

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Sept.3, spent the whole night at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here due to health reasons.

He was brought to the hospital around 9.30 pm for a routine medical check-up when the doctors found variations in his blood pressure and blood sugar level. When he also experienced chest pain, the doctors did a more detailed check-up and advised him to take rest till 3 am. He was then shifted to the VIP ward.

The ED officials initially planned to take him to their office for interrogation, but they allowed him to stay in the hospital overnight, sources in the ED said.

Even late at night, there was high drama in front of the hospital. One of Shivakumar's supporters was taken away by police for tearing his shirt, crying and blocking the road, as the others asked them to not create a scene.

The police also dispersed a few other Shivakumar loyalists when they tried to stage a protest in front of the Tilak Marg police station late at night.