D K Shivakumar to meet ED officials in Delhi, submit documents regarding money laundering probe

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Monday said he would meet Enforcement Directorate officials and submit additional documents regarding money laundering probe faced by him.

Shivakumar, who came to national capital for the first time after became the state unit president, told reporters that since the ED officials is asking for more documents, it would be provided to to them on Tuesday.

He also said he would hold meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi through video conference due to Covid-19 pandemic during his stay in Delhi.

Shivakumar also said he would submit the report to party high command about the activities of the party after he took charge.

He refuted the allegations that the K G Halli violence was the result of a fallout between Congress corporators.

He also denied any differences between Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and former MLA Prasanna Kumar.

He attacked BJP for constituting a-fact finding committee comprising of saffron party leaders to K G Halli violence. "The BJP is trying cover up its failure to control the riot and indulging in diversionary tactics," he said.

Terming that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is helpless, he said the CM changed officers for corruption in purchase of hospital materials to treat Covid-19 hit patients instead of sacking Ministers.