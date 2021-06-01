Darkest year of the economy in four decades: Chidambaram on GDP numbers

Addressing a briefing on the GDP numbers in India, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that "2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades and that the government must print money if necessary".
"The GDP in 2020-21 is lower than the GDP in 2018-19. 2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades. The performance in the four quarters of 2020-21 tells the story," he said adding that it was the Modi-led government largely responsible for this.
The current state of the economy is no doubt largely due to the impact of the pandemic, but it has been compounded by the ineptitude and incompetent economic management of the BJP-led NDA government: P Chidambaram, Congress
