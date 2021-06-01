Darkest year of the economy in 4 decades: Chidambaram

Darkest year of the economy in four decades: Chidambaram on GDP numbers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:26 ist
P Chidambaram file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing a briefing on the GDP numbers in India, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that "2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades and that the government must print money if necessary".

"The GDP in 2020-21 is lower than the GDP in 2018-19. 2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades. The performance in the four quarters of 2020-21 tells the story," he said adding that it was the Modi-led government largely responsible for this.

 

More to follow...

 

 

P Chidambaram
Coronavirus
BJP
Congress
GDP

