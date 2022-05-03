Data not enough, people need food too: Akhilesh to PM

'Data alone not enough, people need food too': Akhilesh attacks Modi

Modi is in Europe on a three-nation visit. He was in Denmark on Tuesday and will visit France before coming back to India

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 03 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 22:29 ist

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on cheap internet saying that data alone does not suffice people’s needs.

“What will cheap internet do, when one’s stomach is empty? One also needs cheap petrol, diesel, gas, pulses, rice, oil, ghee, and flour because data alone do not fill the stomach,” Yadav said in his tweet criticizing Modi’s comment about cheap and fast internet in the country during his address to the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday.

“Getting the rich to applaud, and the poor to serve you, are two different things,” said Yadav.

He also attached a 42-second-long clip of Modi’s address in his Twitter post.

“The kind of internet speed India has… And how cheap it is, is unimaginable to most nations,” Modi said in the video to loud applause from Indian community members present there.

Modi is in Europe on a three-nation visit. He was in Denmark on Tuesday and will visit France before coming back to India.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Akhilesh Yadav
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 