Day after resignation, Navjot Singh Sidhu says, 'will keep fighting for truth till my last breath'

A day after he resigned from the Punjab Congress as President, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tweeted a video saying that he has had no personal rivalry with anyone and he will keep fighting for the truth and what is right till his last breath.

"17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my duty and my right," Sidhu said.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

