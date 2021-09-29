Day after resigning, Sidhu says 'will fight for truth'

Day after resignation, Navjot Singh Sidhu says, 'will keep fighting for truth till my last breath'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 11:14 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI photo

A day after he resigned from the Punjab Congress as President, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tweeted a video saying that he has had no personal rivalry with anyone and he will keep fighting for the truth and what is right till his last breath.

"17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my duty and my right," Sidhu said.

More to follow...

India News
Punjab
Navjot Singh Sidhu

