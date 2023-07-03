Daylight murder of democracy: CPI(M) slams BJP over Ajit Pawar's flip to Shinde camp

A day after Ajit Pawar switched camps putting the NCP in crisis, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that finding the political ground slipping from under its feet, the BJP has once again scripted a murky chapter in Maharashtra's history.

“The BJP continues to resort to manipulation and subterfuge in order to consolidate its power,” said Dr Uday Narkar, the Secretary of CPI(M)’s Maharashtra State Committee.

"A sword of uncertainty continued to hang over the head of the Shinde-BJP government after the SC verdict over its formation. Instead of facing the electorate, the BJP has chosen to engineer defections in the NCP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently warned in his speech at Bhopal that he would go after those in the NCP who were involved in corruption of 70,000 crore rupees. What he actually did was to reward them with positions of power and pelf,” Dr Narkar said.

“The Modi-led BJP government has miserably failed, for nine long years, in solving the dire problems people are facing and in fulfilling the sky-high promises given to them. In order to deflect people's attention from its failure, the BJP has tried to vitiate communal harmony in the state by organising hate campaigns. However, apart from some violent attacks on the Muslim minority, it failed to garner public support for its divisive politics,” he said.

“The BJP's desperation was further aggravated by its failure in quenching the fires of violence in the small but sensitive state of Manipur. People also delivered it a lethal blow by defeating it in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The Indian people's dissatisfaction with BJP rule is thus coming to the fore all across the country. In this situation, the BJP government at the Centre is once again seen to be misusing central agencies to engineer splits in and terrorising the opposition secular parties. The entire country is witnessing a series of fascistic measures that the BJP is adopting every day. In Maharashtra, they were first used in breaking the Shiv Sena and now once again to break the NCP,” he said.

"Maharashtra has time and again withstood such onslaughts, beginning with its creation in 1960. The workers, peasants and the middle classes fought a pitched battle to extricate the state from the clutches of rapacious big capital in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. In a bid to further consolidate the communal-corporate nexus, the BJP has once again made a terror strike on Maharashtra's democratic ethos and people's self-esteem,” he added.