Debate begins in Chhattisgarh Assembly on BJP's no-trust motion against Bhupesh Baghel govt

Debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the BJP against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, in which the opposition party mentioned a 109-point "chargesheet" targeting the ruling dispensation, began in the state legislative assembly on Friday.

The debate is likely to continue till late evening. The Monsoon session of the state assembly is concluding on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday.

This is the last session of the assembly before the state goes to polls by this year-end. During the debate, which began around 12 pm, the opposition members accused the ruling Congress of having failed on several fronts and ditching youth and contractual employees.

Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel tabled the 109-point chargesheet in the House. Initiating the debate, senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hit out at the Congress government and said the no-trust motion has been brought as this government has turned "deaf and dumb" and become “murderer” of democracy.

The atrocities committed by the Baghel government against youths have surpassed as compared to what was committed by the British rulers, he said.

Referring to the 'nude' protest staged earlier this week by men belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities seeking action against those who got government jobs using fake caste certificates, Agrawal said youths had to strip in this government.

"The Congress government cannot do development of the state...it rather indulges in self welfare," he alleged.

Taking a dig at recent changes in the ruling Congress organisation and the cabinet, Agrawal said, "The CM has no faith on his cabinet colleagues nor on his party chief while ministers have no faith in the CM."

He was referring to the induction of Congress leader Mohan Markam into the Baghel-led cabinet after replacing him as Congress' Chhattisgarh unit chief and removal of minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the cabinet.

Agrawal also targeted the Congress government over corruption including the alleged liquor scam. Meanwhile, ruling party MLAs, including ministers, interrupted him and countered his charges.

However, deputy speaker Santram Netam asked the ministers not to interrupt saying that everyone would get a chance to speak during the discussion on the no-confidence motion.