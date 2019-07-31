'Decision on Article 35a would be for betterment of JK'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said whatever decision Government of India (GoI) or Supreme Court takes regarding Article 35A, would be for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Some political parties (NC and PDP) are once again frustrated and they are now saying something like ‘barood (keg powder) etc if Article 35 A goes. I would like to clarify here, that whatever decision GoI or the apex court, where the issue is being discussed, will take, will be for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and country,” Madhav told reporters while addressing a presser, here.

He also lashed out at regional National Conference (NC) and PDP People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for creating war hysteria in Kashmir “at a time when stage is set for Assembly polls in the State.”

“(PDP chief) Mehbooba has crossed limits by claiming that ‘barood say khelna’ etc (playing with the powder keg). This is strange as they are doing it at a time when State is all set to go through polls,” the BJP’s points-man to Kashmir said.

Asked to comment on speculations that suggest Article 35A would go, given the additional deployment of troops in Kashmir, Madhav clarified, “Security forces arrival is to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and it has nothing to do with the Article 35A.”

He said that Central and State governments are committed to wipe out militancy from the state and so-far major success has been achieved. “Now action will be taken against (overground workers) OGWs as the problem is several decades old,” the BJP leader said.

He also said that that BJP will contest on every seat in Jammu and Kashmir. “We would also like to see various other parties who have clean past and present to fight elections so that the two parties (NC and PDP), who have ruined the state by resorting to rampant corruption, are kept out of power,” Madhav added.