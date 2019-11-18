Declare Maha unseasonal rains a natural calamity: Sena

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2019, 12:35pm ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2019, 12:35pm ist
MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others were present at the protest which comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13. Photo/ANI

Shiv Sena MPs protested inside the Parliament premises on Monday demanding that the government declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra natural calamity.

MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others were present at the protest which comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

Unseasonal rains in Maharashtra have damaged crops on 70 lakh hectares of land, State Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said a couple of days earlier.

According to government officials, the loss could be to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore across 30 of the state's 36 districts.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Parliament
Winter Session
Shiv Sena
Comments (+)
 