Defamation case: HC order on Rahul's plea tomorrow

Defamation case: Gujarat HC likely to pronounce order on Rahul Gandhi's plea on July 7

The court had concluded the hearing on May 2 and reserved the order for pronouncement. 

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 06 2023, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 21:52 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition moved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has sought a stay on the execution of his conviction in a criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surnames "thieves." The court had concluded the hearing on May 2 and reserved the order for pronouncement. 

Also Read | Modi surname case: Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance

The single bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak will be pronouncing the order. On May 2, the court while reserving the order had refused to grant the former Congress MP any interim relief observing, "After considering a plethora of documents, it is in the interest and fitness of the case that the matter be decided final and no interim protection can be granted...only after through the records of the proceedings the order can be passed."

Justice Prachchak had also said that the final order would come only after summer vacation which ended in the first week of June.

Earlier, in March, a magisterial court in Surat had found Gandhi guilty in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the maximum jail term under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. 

A day after the judgement, the Wayanad MP was disqualified as a legislator since the law provides that a legislature convicted for two years could be suspended immediately unless the conviction is stayed. 

On April 20, Gandhi's appeal for stay on conviction was also rejected by a sessions court in Surat, prompting him to move the high court. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Gujarat High Court
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification

Related videos

What's Brewing

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

 