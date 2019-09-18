Defamation suit against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been charged under criminal defamation for his remarks on the BJP and the Bajrang Dal. He had said, "BJP, Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's ISI."

The court will look into the petition on October 9.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal's national convenor Sohan Solanki had condemned Digvijaya Singh's statement and refuted the charges. Solanki had said that he would take legal action against Singh for his remarks.

Digvijaya Singh is a senior Congress leader and is a Rajya Sabha member. He battled and lost against Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

