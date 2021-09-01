Defection of MLAs to TMC leaves Bengal BJP divided

The recent defection of BJP MLAs to the TMC in West Bengal has left the state unit of the saffron party divided.

While a section of state BJP leaders belonging to the old guard of the party are saying that it was bound to happen as these MLAs joined the party from the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections for personal gains, others blamed the state BJP leadership of keeping these MLAs isolated which resulted in their exit.

Two BJP MLAs, Tanmay Ghosh from Bishnupur, and Biswajit Das from Bagda, joined TMC in the last two days.

A state BJP leader belonging to the old guard of the party said that the exit of these MLAs may have an adverse impact on the organisation as many grassroots level cadres are also deserting the party. “There are already several organisational weaknesses in the party. Now of the cadres start to jump ships the situation will become alarming,” he said.

He also said that these MLAs were inducted in the party from the TMC by the central leadership, who did not consult the state leaders.

“These leaders joined the BJP for power and personal gain. Now that we lost in the Assembly elections they no longer want to remain with us. We alerted the central leadership prior to their induction in the party, but they did not bother to listen to us,” the BJP leader said.

However, another section of BJP leaders accused the state BJP leadership for the exit of the MLAs. They said that these MLAs, along with the leaders who joined the BJP from the TMC were always kept isolated in the party by the state leadership, which has resulted into their defection to the TMC. They said those TMC leaders who joined the saffron party along with Mukul Roy were always kept cornered in the party.

“Now that Roy has returned to the TMC, these leaders are following his footsteps,” they said.

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that these MLAs joined the TMC due to intimidation from the ruling party.